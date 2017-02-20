“Nice to meet you” art show in DVC art gallery

Mouse traps made of credit cards. Deer injured by pens. A Japanese armor made of equipment for blue collar workers.

The current DVC faculty show exhibits artworks of Jeremiah Jenkins. He has worked as a DVC art professor since 2015, and the exhibition, titled “Nice to meet you,” introduces his style of art to students.

Jenkins chronologically placed his artwork, beginning from his graduation show, and ten pieces of paper on the wall which describes what he experienced each year after graduation.

“I thought students are a kind of interesting to know what happens after you graduate and after you finished your school. It doesn’t always like planned out like you expected to. And then, just for me, it was interesting to go back over those ten years because they served the significant ten years for me,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins did not put titles and captions beside his work because he wanted to respect visitors’ first reaction. Instead, he placed small numbers, so that visitors can check the information of the work seeing a list which they can get at the counter.

He used his broken typewriter to write on papers on the wall. In addition, he placed the typewriter at the end of the exhibition and offered visitors to write any advice. He likes typewriters because they are similar to life: you will feel each letter when you enter as if you step to walk; you cannot fix mistakes more easily than computers like your life.

“It is a practice of letting it go,” he said.

According to Jenkins, the essence of art is both selfish and selfless. Although the first reason of making art is to express the creator’s thoughts or ideas, if he or she does not share it, it cannot convince people and “it is pointless.”

“It is introductory show… so I thought I”ll just be honest with anyone who comes through the door and sees, you know, read my writing or sees my work, and they have a better chance getting to know me that way by looking back from this very ten formative years my life,” Jenkins said. “I’m not trying to impress anybody. I’m just being honest with what I have done and who I am.”

The show will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays until Feb. 27.