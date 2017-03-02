Carnaval San Francisco celebrates Mardi Gras in the mission

For those who didn’t make it to Alabama or New Orleans, San Francisco held their own Mardi Gras celebration at five different venues in the Mission District.

Dancers and drummers paraded down Mission Street around 6 p.m. to Balançoire Restaurant & Club, the Make Out Room, the Latin American Club, Bissap Baobab Club and Cha Cha Cha Restaurant.

Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday, is a celebration of overindulging that happens the day before Ash Wednesday before entering a season of Lent.

On Fat Tuesday many cultures of the Western Christian churches, including the Roman Catholic Church and Protestant churches celebrate with music, costumes and dancing.

You will notice in the famous New Orleans celebration of Mardi Gras how the attire includes wearing masks and lots of beads which was their way of “poking fun at royalty, getting away with excess of everything while calling themselves the kings and queens,” Ruth Miller, DVC professor of Humanities & Philosophy said.

According to Mardi Gras history, the first Fat Tuesday celebration was held in Mobile, Alabama on Mar. 2, 1699 and was originally named “Pointe du Mardi Gras” by French-Canadian explorer Jean Baptiste Le Moyne Sieur de Bienville before heading back to France.

“I was born into Carnaval San Francisco,” Rodrigo Duran said. “My parents are professional Aztec dancers here in the Mission so I basically grew up dancing down the streets just like all the dancers that performed tonight.”

Duran is the parade and event coordinator for Carnaval San Francisco, along with others who keep the Carnaval tradition alive.

“I’m not originally from here but I was walking down the street when I heard and saw the drummers and people dancing and wanted to see what it was all about,” Corinne Grace, from the East Bay, said.

“I’ve always been interested in the Mardi Gras celebration and I’ve never been able to come to one. Tonight I was lucky enough to walk past.”

There were performances by Chulita Vinyl Club, DJ Carlos, Sherman Elementary, Comunidad Yucateca-Asociación Mayab, Conjunto Folklórico Panamá America, Feline Finesse Dance Company, Loco Bloco, Cuicacalli, Viva La Diva and SF State’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble.

The festivities ended around 8:30 p.m. where the floor was opened up for dancing and drinks the remainder of the evening.

The parade relies on volunteers to help the organization continue to host the events and are always looking for more assistance.

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit Carnaval San Francisco on their website.

Missed out on the festivities? Carnaval San Francisco has their grand parade coming up on Sunday, May 28.

Slideshow • 9 Photos Dancers of the Conjunto Folklórico Panamá America Dance Company