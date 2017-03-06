Persian Club successfully celebrates Nowruz

Ariana Ofogh, Samin Afnani, Ava Banie, and Ariana Raynoso perform a dance for the Nowruz celebration.





The Persian Club of Diablo Valley College put on a performance of what Nowruz really means to its members.

Nowruz, also known as “new day”, is a new year for the Iranians and Persians who have been celebrating this holiday for 2,725 years. Nowruz is a holiday for family and friends to celebrate the first day of spring. Family and friends gathered around DVC’s Performing Arts Center on Feb. 26 dressed to impress and watch the Persian Club celebrate Nowruz.

The event began with the president of the club, Daniel Abarghooie, giving a speech on what his nationality means to him.

“As an Iranian native that’s blessed to originate from a rich past and history, I will always have my pride and nationality,” Abarghooie said.

DVC computer science professor and Persian Club adviser Firouzeh Zandi gave a powerful presentation naming off the contributions to the Iranian heritage. Zandi mentioned Zakariya Razi, who discovered alcohol, to Anousheh Ansari, who is an electrical engineer and computer science major that got to travel in a spaceship and fly up into space.

“What do all of these people have in common? They all know their roots and are proud of their culture,” Zandi said.

Neda Emmani gave an informational and interactive speech of how Persians get ready to celebrate the Nowruz holiday.

After the interactive speech, NDA (Niosha Dance Academy) instructor Melika Fathi put on a beautiful dance performance that was enchanting and incorporated intricate dance moves.

Neema and Azadeh Hekmat put on a piano and santoor, or a string musical instrument with seventy-two strings, piece that reeled you in and gave you the chills.

The women of the Persian Club danced to an Azari dance, dressed in colorful beaded dresses, to the beat of Iranian dance music.

Following the dance performances was a quick intermission with treats and tea.

Coming back from intermission, vice president of the Persian Club, Shayan Abarghooie, gave a speech on Iranian culture and the significance of the Persian Club.

“We as Iranians have a clear understanding of our amazing background and our history, our club was established for one reason, to bring the community closer,” Abarghooie said.

Starting off the second part of the evening was more dance performances from the women of the Persian Club, showing different types of dances that the Iranian culture has to offer.

At the end of performances with their energized Papiyon music that they had taught themselves on the piano, Alexi and Arman Omid got the crowd up on their feet and started singing and dancing along.

With final speeches of the night from Abarghooie and Zandi, they thanked everyone who has contributed to making this night happen, followed by observance for the Iranian National Anthem.