A young Monet visits the Legion of Honor

Close Claude Monet, "The Red Kerchief," c. 1869 Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Claude Monet, "The Red Kerchief," c. 1869

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“Monet: The Early Years” is currently on exhibit at the Legion of Honor. The exhibition displays the early work by artist Claude Monet, taking viewers on his journey as an artist. The exhibition is curated by George Shackelford.

“The very first painting that you see in the show Monet had done when he was 17 years old,” Director Max Hollein said.

The aforementioned canvases are hard to miss. “Luncheon on the Grass” dominates the the entry way with two cut panels “Luncheon on the Grass, Left Panel” measuring at approximately 13 feet tall and 4 feet wide and “Luncheon on the Grass, Center Panel” measuring at 8 feet tall and 7 feet wide.

Viewing these two panels, you don’t believe that it is Monet you are looking at, nor do you believe that the painting could have been done by a teenager.

While walking through each gallery it is not obvious that you are looking at a Monet, unless you look in the corner of the paintings themselves and see his signature.

Ester Bell, the curator in charge of European Paintings at the Fine Art Museums of San Francisco, said that as you walk though the exhibition and watch him advance in his career his first few paintings are signed under Oscar Claude Monet and then later he drops “Oscar”, becoming simply Claude Monet.

The paintings in the exhibition are arranged in such a way that it is obvious to viewers that that are joining Monet on his journeys from 1858 though 1872.

Paintings, such as the one above, highlight important events in the artist’s life, like the birth of his son Jean. Other paintings show places that Monet stayed at during these years and some images are everyday scenes he decided to capture.

The paintings in the exhibition are curated from all around the world. Some paintings are on loan from private collections and others are on loan from art institutes. The amount of care and thought put into this exhibition is obvious from the moment you walk past the barriers.

“This is the first exhibition ever dedicated to Monet’s early career,” said Ester Bell, curator in charge of European Paintings at the Fine Art Museums of San Francisco.

“Monet: The Early Years” is on display in San Francisco at the Legion of Honor from Feb. 25 through May 29. For adults, tickets start at $35 and include general admission; discounts are available for seniors, students, and youths. Members and children 5 and under are free. Tickets are timed.

Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F. (415) 750-3600.