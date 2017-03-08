‘Three Way Jazz’ concert showcases student and faculty talent

Jazz filled the halls of the DVC Performing Arts Center in the music department’s “Three Way Jazz” concert on Friday, March 3.

Trumpets, trombones, drums, guitars, saxophones, piano, and live vocals were all present, and made for a certified crowd pleaser.

The concert included live performances by the College Park jazz ensemble, DVC faculty jazz, and the DVC jazz ensemble, with a total of over 40 musicians at different levels of experience showcasing their talent.

The performances ranged from up-tempo to ballads lasting over an hour and a half.

The level of talent showcased that night could make one feel as though they were in a professional music venue somewhere in the city.

The concert was directed by Matt Zebley, professor and director of jazz studies at DVC. Zebley, a saxophonist, also performed a number of songs as a member of DVC faculty jazz. One of his original compositions, titled “Carnival,” was a crowd favorite.

Zebley said that through his shows he hopes to “connect modern concert goers to the history and tradition of the music.”

He went on to say, “It’s very important for me to keep telling anyone who wants to hear that we are standing on the shoulders of giants and that we didn’t just make this up, this wasn’t a creation of the DVC jazz department. We’re sitting on 100 years of history now.”

Applause, cheers, whistles, and snaps filled the auditorium as many of the performers played their solos, as well as at the end of each song.

“I like when community colleges continue to bring professional players who are gigging, traveling, and playing to play and collaborate,” said George Van Liew, an audience member from Clayton.

One of these professional performers was Michael Birnbryer, a saxophonist from Los Angeles who also plays the flute.

Birnbryer performed songs with both the faculty and student ensembles.

“[The talent at DVC] is exceptional,” said Birnbryer. “I can see that there are diverse interests and diverse levels of people in different places. Some people are playing at the professional level and other people are stepping into that role.”

If you missed out on being a part of this talent packed show and listening to some exciting, smooth, sensual, and overall entertaining live music from your fellow DVC instructors and students, then don’t worry: there are more jazz shows too look forward to this semester.

The next performance will be March 14 at 7 p.m. in Music 101.

Check out www.dvcmusic.net for tickets and information on more jazz performances coming this semester.