‘Get Out’ offers a unique social narrative

Close Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) in a hypnotic trance in "Get Out". Courtesy of Blumhouse Productions Courtesy of Blumhouse Productions Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) in a hypnotic trance in "Get Out".





‘Comedian Jordan Peele, the latter of the comedy sketch duo “Key and Peele”, has made his directorial debut with his thriller “Get Out”. Taking the helm with directing and writing, Peele crafts together a smart thriller, based heavily on social commentary while balancing out the intense moments with comic relief. It challenges typical horror movie tropes as well as the topic of predisposed notions and race.

“Get Out” follows an African American photographer, Chris, and his Caucasian girlfriend Rose en route to a weekend getaway to visit her wealthy parents in a remote suburb. Upon arrival, however, Chris begins to suspect that nothing is as it seems and though he is invited, he does not feel welcome.

The film does a superb job of of placing the audience into Chris’ uncomfortable position, and making him a believable character that the viewer can root for. The supporting cast are eerily too perfect, and it is easy for us to relate to Chris’ suspicions. The horror and suspense is equally balanced between the comic relief in the form of Chris’ TSA friend Rod, having the tension play out smoothly.

Though the film is marketed as a horror film, it is safe to say that the film was more intended to be a satire. “Get Out” is very similar to the classic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”, with an urban twist on the horror film “The Stepford Wives”. The atmosphere of the film is unsettling, making a perfectly manicured suburb sinister.

“Get Out” offers a new twist on how race is approached in the media. This film can either be about race, or it cannot be about race. The twist revealed at the climax can be up for interpretation as it doesn’t entirely focus on race. However, this doesn’t mean that the film’s backdrop is not race based, but that is not the end focus. It is a smart, self-aware thriller that changes the game by not demonizing the white cast of the movie but not taking away the power of the black cast. This is a film that is receiving the rave reviews and attention it deserves by handling a controversial topic in a new way.