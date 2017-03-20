Out of the Box

Rise of Sneaker Culture exhibit is open at the Oakland Museum.

The famous banned colorway of the Air Jordan I infant of the Air Jordan II and Air Jordan III on display at the Rise of Sneaker Culture exhibit in Oakland.





Sneaker heads rejoice. For the next two weeks the “Out of the Box: Rise of Sneaker Culture” exhibit will be open at the Oakland Museum of California.

Located at 1000 Oak St., the museum is hosting a display of sneakers from the early 20th century to the present day.

Everything from a pair of Yeezy Boost’s to all 23 pairs of Jordan’s can be seen.

Shoe enthusiast Daisy Rosario talked about her favorite pair. “I think I would say the (Jordan) IV’s probably. I’ve been a fan of the whole line, but I actually owned those as a kid and I loved them.”

If movies peak your interest, there are a pair of Mache custom Air Force XXV inspired by Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

There truly is a bit of something for everyone. At the exhibit, including Steph Curry’s Pregame Curry 3 low-top’s, which feature the words “Ghost Ship” and “Always Remember,” along with the initails of all the lives lost in the december 2016 Oakland fire.

Each shoe was auctioned to support the Oakland Fire Relief fund.

The exhibit also features the Curry 3 high-top’s which read “Oakland Strong.”

Get out and see the hype before the Museum puts the shoes back in their box on April 2.

Editor’s note: This article was altered for grammar on the March 21.