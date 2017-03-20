The good veteran and the old tattered flag

Student veteran Scott King looks on at the newly replaced flag in the DVC Vikings stadium.





Everyday Scott King walked passed the old tattered flag hanging on the flagpole while heading to his fitness class by the Vikings’ stadium.

As a veteran, “Every time I see the flag I think of the men and women that I served with,” said King.

“The missions we were on, everywhere we went we took the flag with us and I think of those who were very close to me who died for our country, for the flag.”

It was just a regular Monday afternoon when DVC fitness instructor Theresa Flores-Lowry witnessed “some young guy” taking down the flag. “I thought to myself, somebody’s stealing our flag,” she said.

“Then I thought, oh well, no big deal because it was worn and tattered and needed to be replaced anyways.”

Flores-Lowry always inquired about the condition of the flag to the athletic director around football season.

“I didn’t give it much thought after that and a couple hours later I see the flag is up there. A new one. Shiny, not tattered and I’m thinking, that guy put a new flag up,” Flores-Lowry said.

According to police services, they are responsible for taking care of the flags on lot one and on lot five. As for the Vikings’ stadium flag, Lt. Ryan Huddleston said in an email he wasn’t sure who was responsible for that particular flag and he would check with the athletics department.

“At some point, it stopped happening, and that went on long before anyone questioned it,” Flores-Lowry said.

Due to the lack of responsibility for the flag, Scott King felt compelled to take it upon himself to see that at least for this semester, it was taken care of.

“Rather than me going to go knock on someone’s office door to figure out who’s job it is to change it I figured it was better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission,” King said.