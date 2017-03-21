Speech team takes victory at Northern CA competition

The forensics team after their big win at the championships. Courtesy of Robert Hawkins





The Diablo Valley College Forensics team won big at the Northern California tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Also known as the Speech team, the noun “forensic” (not to be confused with forensic science) stems from the Latin “forensis,” and is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the art or study of argumentative discourse.”

Former coach and DVC faculty member Becky Opsata worked with students on the team for six years.

“My advice for them was to always be confident, remember what they worked for, and to have fun and enjoy what they’re doing,” Opsata said.

The Forensics team incorporates 11 different types of speech including theatre, as students perform monologues and prose.

Senior students can perform as many as three or four speeches during a competition.

The team’s current director, professor Robert Hawkins, focuses on coaching students on performances and literature like prose poetry.

“The goal is for the performers to advance their thesis through social commentary,” Hawkins said.

Speech and debate tends to be a highly competitive activity, and the stakes are raised even higher when the championships roll around.

“Southern California tends to [win] quite a bit at these competitions, but it’s a great opportunity for us to show how awesome our team at DVC is,” Hawkins said.

The team is funded through the Communications department, ASDVC and through their own fundraisers.

“We do a lot of outreach to law firms and political establishments, and local groups interested in helping debates. We are decently well off when it comes to funding,” Hawkins said.

Another event funded by the Forensics team is their Speech night, which allows both the members of the club and communication students to showcase their best work that they have been practicing all semester.

DVC student Alan Fishman has been a member of the team for the past two years. He remarked that the skill of debate builds critical thinking and public speaking skills.

“I love how exciting and intellectually stimulating debate is,” Fishman said via email. “I love being part of a team and working with others who share my passion. Debate has really transformed my life and enabled me to grow into the person I am today.”

As for advice for any potential members, Fishman says to “come in with an open mind and be eager to learn. It’s up to you to choose how much effort to put in.

“Don’t be turned off by the learning curve, it gets better when you really get into it.”