‘You Can’t Take It With You’ takes the cake

Comedy, entertainment and lots of laughter.

These were just a few of the many highlights of the DVC drama department’s performance of “You Can’t Take It With You” in front of a packed house in the Performing Arts Center on its opening night Friday.

The play is based on the 1936 Pulitzer Prize winning comedy written by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. It follows the story of Alice and her dysfunctional and kooky family, the Sycamores, as they meet her well-to-do fiancé and his family for the first time.

According to the continuous laughter heard from the audience throughout the entire play, the results were hilarious.

Along with striking the right comedic notes, the show brought a thought-provoking and meaningful message to its viewers.

“It’s not just fun, silly madness,” star Aubri Kahalekulu said. “It also has a really deep meaning and deep story to it of not everything has to be about money and power and fame and being the best at everything…it’s about finding your passion and finding your way in this world by doing things that you love to do.” Kahalekulu’s portrayal of Penny Sycamore received gushing reviews from the audience.

The show featured a phenomenal cast of 18 student actors from the DVC drama department as well as the talents of over 30 members of both the design and production teams.

Together, not only did they produce a show worth watching, but also a show that made the 1930s come alive through eye-catching hair, makeup, costuming, props and set design.

Special effects also added a nice touch with the use of lighting, sound and theatrical smoke.

“The show was hilarious,” audience member Tatiana Parra said. “This is my first time watching the play and I loved it, it was wonderfully done. I go to community college in Modesto and the set here was just beautiful.”

The play was directed by Ryan Weible, an adjunct instructor in the DVC theater department since 2010. Weible has been a director for over 20 years, directing more than 50 plays and musicals during that span. He has won several awards for his achievements.

“In my view, the DVC drama department is unmatched in terms of a community college theater training program,” Weible said. “You’re going to see some of the best of the best in the area and we certainly have the best of the best in this show. Anyone who sees the show would be incredibly impressed by the level of quality in terms of the production value and also the acting and performing.”

Why go to New York to see a professional play when a similar level of acting, production and entertainment can be found right here at DVC, which houses some mega talented drama students.

Keyword: Mega

“You Can’t Take It With You” will run at the DVC Performing Arts Center through April 2. Evening performances typically start at 8 p.m. and last for almost two hours. For tickets and dates visit www.dvcdrama.net.