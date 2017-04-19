The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

Starbucks%27+Unicorn+Frappuccino+on+its+release+date.
Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino on its release date.

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino on its release date.

Kayla Robinson

Kayla Robinson

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino on its release date.

Kayla Robinson, Copy editor
April 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Just in time for Spring, Starbucks Corp. has temporarily released the magically colorful Unicorn Frappuccino that has taken social media by storm.

The Unicorn Frappuccino consists of a creme base, your choice of milk, mango syrup, a sour blue drizzle that coats the cup before the frappuccino is poured in, then topped off with a pink and blue “fairy powder.”

At about 8:30 this morning, Lorenzo Tianero, a Starbucks barista, had made about 12 Unicorn Frappuccinos.

“I feel like it’s for kids, but I haven’t heard any customer reviews yet,” Tianero said.

“I just had it with the sour (blue drizzle) and I have to admit that I like it.”

Here’s what’s really unique about Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino, it’s only available for a very limited time!

Starbucks released on their website that the beverage is in fact as unique as a unicorn, it will only be available at select locations and for a few days.

“I really like the mango flavor, and the color, they made it actually look like a unicorn,” Zion Wilburn, a Starbucks customer, said.

Starbucks has pulled out all the stops on marketing this product, including, their very own filter on snapchat where customers are eagerly posting their flicks after purchasing the beverage.

“Starbucks’ magical new frapp is what dreams are made of,” as a Snapchat news story puts it.

If you’re fortunate enough to be near a participating location, stop by and try the new Unicorn Frappuccino before they’ve all disappeared.

 

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    DVC professor subject of 4chan harassment

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    DVC nurses and Science Alliance need YOU to help save lives

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    Parks contribute significantly to East Bay economy, study finds

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    DVC to host newly appointed Chancellor Fred Wood

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    Features

    DVC’s best bites

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    Features

    Out of the Box

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    News

    State senator brings words of encouragement

  • Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

    Features

    ‘Get Out’ offers a unique social narrative

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!