Local accessory business caters to Bay Area fashionistas

Slideshow • 4 Photos Nikki Moylan A student looks at jewelry for sale from Suz and Bex on the DVC campus on April 27, 2017.

Suz and Bex, a Bay Area founded accessory business, can often be found tabling in the Commons at DVC. Interested students often shop around between classes, examining wares ranging from bold statement necklaces to bangles.

Started by Suzanne and Rebecca Rainford, Suz and Bex aims to “represent the pinnacle of current accessory design and trends, at a mere fraction of the price that you’d expect to pay at a major department store or boutique,” according to their website. Their customers are usually the typical young female college student interested in fashion but on a budget.

The company began in 2011 when Rebecca was a business major at DVC, later transferring to Cal State East Bay. She describes their products as “current and trendy accessories at affordable prices.” When it comes to marketing, Suz and Bex relies heavily on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, along with word of mouth.

The company also sells to other local colleges like St. Mary’s and Mills, in addition to setting up booths at local flea markets, specifically the Treasure Island Flea and the Jack of All Trades Market in Oakland.

Rebecca’s mom Suzanne was involved in the company until Rebecca bought out her share in January, 2015.

Suzanne began a retail store in downtown Martinez shortly after September 11, 2001. Known as Ambiance, the store sold gifts and home decor, and eventually became so popular that she expanded to a second store six years later in Walnut Creek. Customers urged her to move into selling clothing and jewelry, and at the time Rebecca was helping her buy things for the store.

She felt that the store in Walnut Creek was too small and when regulars asked to buy the shop, she sold it to them. In 2011, Suz and Bex held their first trunk shows and a business plan was formed.

“Rebecca always had a dream to be in fashion and design,” said Suzanne.

“We source from designers all over the country, from Las Vegas to Dallas to even local places in Berkeley and Oakland,” says Rebecca.

When it comes to today’s fashion trends, “chokers are all the rage right now,” she continued.

When it comes to the best part about being in the fashion business, Rebecca also loves being able to indulge in her favorite pastime, shopping. “I’m a shopaholic and a fashion enthusiast. It’s always fun to help people do some trend that they’ve always wanted to try, or help them find what looks good on them,” she says.

Suzanne hopes that her daughter’s company expands online in the future and also sees her partnering with independent sellers, as she has gotten so many compliments on her jewelry products and strives to make unique, one of a kind pieces.

Even today, her mother helps her set up for trunk shows and even helps design jewelry. “It’s always fun to work with your daughter, traveling and meeting great people. Rebecca has a very loyal fanbase- even some shop goers still continue to support her business,” Suzanne said.

Suz and Bex will be coming back to the DVC campus on May 10, and many of their accessories are for sale on their website, suzandbex.com.