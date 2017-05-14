Vinyl records groove into listener’s hearts





Slideshow • 5 Photos Nikki Moylan Customers flip through the selection of records at Amoeba Music in Berkeley, Calif.

Despite the music industry’s progress in reformatting music in the digital age, many listeners find themselves going retro and gravitating toward vinyl records. Music stores throughout the Bay Area now have massive sections dedicated to vinyl, in addition to records being sought after at flea markets.

Record Store Day, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in April, is described by its founders as “the celebration of the cultures of independently owned record stores.” It is also held in at least 10 other countries. Serious record collectors love the ability to find new albums and bring attention to stores in their communities.

There’s even a gold vinyl record up in space, launched in 1977. Known as the “Voyager,” it is supposed to last a billion years in hopes that other life forms will be able to find it and view images of Earth, it’s nature and inhabitants. Currently in interstellar space, it is the “farthest human made object” outside of Earth.

“Vinyl is selling better that in was in the 70’s,” says Dr. Nicholas Vasallo, music industry professor at DVC. “I think the reason is there’s a romantic nature to it all. It’s better than digital, vinyl lasts longer than CDs and cassettes.”

The first vinyl’s, known as 45’s, were released by RCA Victor in 1931. Seventeen years later, Columbia Records expanded it and created the 12 inch, long play record.

While Diablo Valley College currently does not offer a course focusing specifically on vinyl, the resurgence of it is often talked about in music courses.

Psychology major Jennifer Ochoa is an avid vinyl collector. Her current favorite album is “Sigh No More” by Mumford and Sons. “I love how the acoustics sound completely different than on digital,” she says. “The quality of the sound is great. It’s so crisp and it helps me relax. I especially love listening to classical music.”

Jennifer’s friend Jessica Hickman, also believes that listening to vinyl “is nostalgic and has a good sound.” She currently has only two records and hopes to grow her collection.

As for those like Jessica who are interested in starting a vinyl collection or adding to one, Vasallo recommends going to flea markets, used record stores or even Craigslist for a turn table.

“It’s a cheap hobby, but the good stuff is always expensive. It’s almost like collecting comic books,” said Vasallo.

One of the reasons vinyl has come back is that the cover is like a piece of artwork. It’s common to find album covers on display as art in rooms or studios.

It does have its downsides, however. It’s been a dream of Vasallo’s and his death metal band Oblivion to print an album on vinyl and the time has come. Recording on a vinyl record is complex, as it took the band three months to record the guitar and a week to record the drums. Pressing and duplicating vinyl is also expensive because of the materials, and can cost upwards of $20 each. It’s cheaper to make CDs and cassettes but the quality is not always the same.

Professor Michael Aczon, who has practiced entertainment law since the 1980’s and also teaches music industry studies alongside Vasallo, says, “Historically in the music business and sociologically, there always has to be a “new thing” that tastemakers make the format of choice that is just out of reach for the masses. Vinyl is coming at the right time as this format can fuel sales of digital only recording formats up to this point…that and equipment have a certain cool factor that will eventually trickle down to the rest of the public who follows these tastemakers.”

Aczon said it best: “As a fan, I have to admit that the sound of vinyl has always enamored me; it sounds so rich when listening to anything from classical to jazz to loud rock to hip-hop.”

Play on, vinyl fans.