Books to read this summer

13 Reasons Why, The Giver, Crank, and Finding Alaska make great reads for the summer.





If you’re looking to dive into something new, catch up on some reading, or you’re just a book junkie, here are some intriguing books for you.

Not many people consider reading a “fun” activity to do over the summer.

However, we all know that summer can get a little bit boring once you don’t have anything to do except that part time job that you’re struggling not to quit.

Here are my top four recommendations to read this summer:

1. Crank by Ellen Hopkins: Published in 2004, in this overwhelming book trilogy, tells a life of a “straight A” ambitious teenage girl turned cold and dark when she meets the dangerous world of crystal meth. Just one visit with her dad turns her world around, as she becomes addicted to the dangerous drug, and tells the tale of how it all went down. Ellen Hopkins brings you into her teenage daughter’s drug crazed life and gives us insight from her daughter’s point of view making it even more intriguing to read.

2. 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher: Published in 2007, You might have heard of this original Netflix series that came out at the end of March. If you didn’t know, it’s based on the book written by Jay Asher that came out 10 years ago. If the Netflix show just wasn’t your forte, I can assure you that reading the book will save you from binge watching this show. If you haven’t even heard of this realistic phenomenon, 13 Reasons Why is about a girl named Hannah Baker, who commits suicide and leaves 13 tapes behind explaining the reasons why for her passing. Clay is the protagonist, who had a crush on Hannah, and he receives these tapes and is trying to figure out why he is even on these tapes to begin with. Once you pick this book up and start reading it, you won’t want to put it down.

3. Looking for Alaska by John Green: Published in 2005, John Green’s first novel is, in my opinion, the best of his work. Miles Halter turns himself into boarding school upon the decision that his boring normal life just isn’t for him. Upon arriving, he meets Chip Martin, Alaska Young, and Takumi Hikohito, and befriends them rather quickly. The 4 best friends soon find themselves in a messed up situation, resulting in death, grief, and acceptance. You’ll be headed into a whirlwind of emotions with these 4 young adults and soon find out that everyone has a past story that made them into who they are now.

4. The Giver by Lois Lowry: Published in 1993, Lois Lowry writes a world set up in dystopian society, following a 12-year-old named Jonas. In this society, everyone is the same resulting in everyone seeing the same with no color. Everyone is given “medicine” every morning, keeping them from having no emotions or feelings. When Jonas is given the job of Receiver of Memory, he learns about feeling and emotions and wants to share what he learns, but when he finds that he has to keep his new found information a secret, Jonas is set on a mission to show everyone in his community what feelings and emotions are all about.