Sneaker Heaven at the Oakland Museum this winter





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This winter, in a nonpareil display of fashion history, the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) will exhibit the evolution of the sneaker: A 200 plus year journey full of technical advancements, impactful innovation, and outstanding visionary work.

Originating in the Bata Shoe Museum of Toronto, Canada, “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture” will make its way to the city of Oakland and be available for Bay Area visitors to witness the history of a footwear that has transcended generations and socioeconomic status.

Sneakers, worn by millions throughout the world, began their timeline alongside the first Industrial Revolution and “This exhibition offers a fascinating look at their evolution over the years, showcasing how social influences and technology impact design and creativity,” said OMCA Curator of Public Practice Evelyn Orantes.

The museum exhibition will be the first of its kind in the United States; never before has there been a showcasing of over 140 iconic sneakers, including rare collectibles from brand names such as Puma, Adidas, Reebok, and Nike. Alongside those, private designs from notorious sneaker collectors, or “sneakerheads,” like Bobbito Garcia and hip-hop group Run DMC will also be a mere glass case away.

With every pair sequentially organized, observers will be able to chronologically admire the sneaker’s developments, from the crude and elementary slip-ons of the late 1800s to the stylish and coveted Air Jordans of today. And through film, photos, sketches, and interactive media, visitors will come face-to-face with the inspirations behind every shoe in between.

“Each sneaker in this exhibition has a story to tell,” notes Bata Shoe Museum Senior Curator Elizabeth Semmelhack. To convey them well, every pair will be categorized into six different sections of six different epochs, all of which will precisely reflect the vogues of the day.

The birth of the sneaker, to be debuted in section one, will shine a light on the humble beginning of a footwear that had to wait until 1917 to finally reach popularity after the vulcanization of rubber was developed. Following that innovation, which realized a more comfortable walk, the second section of the 1920s to early 1970s came containing the sudden appearances of Chuck Taylors and other sport shoes that, despite their long-ago premieres, have retained unprecedented levels of adoration.

Section three will acquaint visitors with how the sneaker became an emblem of social status in the 1970s and 1980s, leaving the last three sections to be awesome insights into the thinking behind contemporary favorites like Air Jordans and Yeezy Boosts, as well as some high-end designs from Prada and Louboutin.

The ample collection is set to be unveiled at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth next. From December 22, 2016 to April 2, 2017, however, those in the Golden State will have the opportunity to check it out before its American sojourn comes to an end. “We are delighted that OMCA audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy and add their own experience to this enlightening exploration of sneaker culture,” said Curator at the American Federation of Arts Michelle Hargrave.