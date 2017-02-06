ASDVC recruits new members

Summer Pagán





The Associated Students of Diablo Valley College are recruiting new members to join the student government.

DVC students who were interested in joining ASDVC attended an information session on January 30.

Chris Liu, ASDVC president and statistics major, encouraged students to get involved with student government during the session and shared the organization’s future plans.

Liu shared the benefits of joining ASDVC, such as learning leadership skills, advocating for change on campus, gaining career experience, receiving an award at the end of the semester and even having the bonus of traveling.

Liu also said that members earn the benefits of having extended library hours and a 5% discount at the student store, which can even be used for textbooks.

“I have a lot of opportunities to do presentations in different community college meetings and also talking with students,” Liu said as he described his favorite things about being president of ASDVC.

During the information session, Liu also talked about ASDVC’s upcoming projects, including a carpool program, a sticker program, a food pantry program, and a student suggestion box.

Since there is bad traffic at DVC, Liu proposed a solution of having up to 20 parking spots reserved for those carpooling.

In order to help students purchase textbooks, Liu explained how a simple sticker on an I.D. card would get students 5% off at the bookstore.

“The sticker program is one solution for book prices,” said Liu while promoting the program.

He also explained how the food pantry program offers supplies to homeless students.

Food, clothing and flashlights will be handed out to those in need around the community.

As for the student suggestion box, Liu said it will help students voice their concerns with issues facing different departments by giving them the opportunity to submit suggestions directly to the departments online.

Overall, Liu has a positive outlook on ASDVC’s future programs, and looks forward to publicizing the student government to new members by handing out flyers, creating newspaper ads, and putting up posters.

Ultimately, the ASDVC longs for members whom desire to make DVC a better community than it already is.