Have no fear, Student ambassadors are here

Being unable to enroll in classes sucks, not knowing how to drop classes sucks, first time using the Insite-Portal also sucks, and unable to find the right building for your class really sucks.

Luckily, there’s a wonderful place on campus with fourteen superheroes (yes, superheroes) who can make all your worries of trying to drop or add a new class go away. It’s called the Welcome Services and this place is awesome.

You’ve probably walked past them before in the Student Services Center. They are right next to the Admission and Records office and adjacent to the Enrollment Lab.

There are typically one or two student ambassadors working at the windows who are true lifesavers when it comes to advising students, helping out with online necessities, and other helpful tips.

Think you know DVC like the back of your hand? These people know a lot more than you may think.

Every student ambassador is required to take a five week training session where they learn and are tested on every subject pertaining to helping DVC students.

These training sessions allow a successful student ambassador to become an overall expert on life at DVC.

Matthew McKinley, a student ambassador for two years, explains how “as a student ambassador, our main goal is to put an impact on students who are in need of help. Both with academic help or just trying to find a pathway. We’re aiding them as much as possible because we want to see them succeed.”

The student ambassadors do a variety of different things from conducting campus tours once a week to going out to high schools representing DVC all while marketing the college.

But here’s the best part: the diversity. Many of these student ambassadors know a wide range of languages including Spanish, Farsi, Cantonese, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Suryah Aryaei, a student ambassador for over a year, explains the joy of helping non-English speaking students.

“What I love is seeing Persian speaking [people] have their eyes light up and just be like, ‘Oh my gosh she speaks Farsi because I was having so much trouble with this application, it’s all in English.’”

She goes on to explain how being a student ambassador “brings me so much joy. Knowing that I can connect with somebody and help them register for a class. It’s a small act, but them having somebody to console in or relate to, I live for that. It’s the best feeling.”

Whether you speak English, Spanish, Farsi, or any other language these ambassadors know, they can help you!

What makes these student ambassadors here at DVC extra special is their ability to speak a variety of different languages, cater to the needs of most students, and have a greater connection to the students they serve.

If you are a new student or a returning student, don’t be shy to stop by the Welcome Services and go over the enrollment process or even get directions. They know all of the services offered here on campus and can refer to you to the right place if you ever find yourself lost. Seriously, they are here to help.

You can also contact and follow the student ambassadors on a variety of different social media outlets such as Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by simply searching “DVC Student Ambassador.”

Do not start of the semester on a bad step. Try to take advantage of this free service here at DVC, these volunteers go above and beyond to enhance student’s college experiences every weekday.