DVC hosts MDUSD graduation ceremonies

Diablo Valley College will be hosting three MDUSD high school graduations for the first time since the early 90s, as confirmed by district spokesperson Ursula Leimbach.

College Park High School, Concord High School and Ygnacio Valley High School will be moving their graduation ceremonies from the Concord Pavilion to DVC’s football field.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District will be making this change due to the preparation of a Chicago and Doobie Brothers concert at the Pavilion on June 7.

The three high schools will be affected because the venue is needed prior to the concert due to set-up and rehearsal.

The graduation ceremonies of Ygnacio Valley, College Park, and Concord high will occur on June 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

“I would have much rather preferred graduating at the Pavilion like previous classes,” said College Park senior Alex Philson.

According to Claycord, there is no prospect of rescheduling the ceremony dates as venues for grad-night have already been committed and paid for. The MDUSD and taxpayers will face a debt of $13,000 due to change in venue.

“Many people in my grade have been voicing their complaints and anger towards this decision along with anger towards the parents criticizing our voices,” senior Ruben Medina said. “Nothing so far has been done about it but we are working on it.”

The ceremonies will take place on Diablo Valley’s football field and seating will be considerably influenced. The Concord Pavilion sustains approximately 10,000 people, whereas DVC holds 4,500.

In spite of this, Leimbach confirmed parking will be free.