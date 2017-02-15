The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

Five seats of ASDVC officer are vacant

ASDVC Board members attending to board meeting on Feb. 7.

Nagisa Tsukada, Staff member
February 15, 2017

Five vacant seats of Associated Students of Diablo Valley College will be filled on next Tuesday.

Several officers resigned for this semester in January. It caused the vacancy for five positions: vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director.

According to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu, it is not uncommon that ASDVC officers resign in the beginning of a new semester due to several reasons, such as change of schedules.

ASDVC nominated board members to the positions in its first board meeting in this semester on Tuesday. The cancidates are following:

Vice President of Executive Affairs

  • Wing kit (Victor) Chen
  • Xin Ma
  • Zidi Xu

Controller

  • Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang
  • Runshi Xue
  • Kodai Yasuda
  • Alisha York
  • Zhexuan Zhang

Director of Activities

  • Yuka Hamada
  • Asami Higuchi
  • Ruiheng (Leo) Huang
  • Jennifer Landers
  • Jesslyn Mulianto

Diversity Affairs Officer

  • Nara Lee
  • Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok
  • Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang

Technology Communications Director

  • Yun wei (Rockie) Chen

Candidates will give a short presentation next Tuesday.

Five seats of ASDVC officer are vacant