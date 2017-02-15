Five seats of ASDVC officer are vacant
February 15, 2017
Five vacant seats of Associated Students of Diablo Valley College will be filled on next Tuesday.
Several officers resigned for this semester in January. It caused the vacancy for five positions: vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director.
According to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu, it is not uncommon that ASDVC officers resign in the beginning of a new semester due to several reasons, such as change of schedules.
ASDVC nominated board members to the positions in its first board meeting in this semester on Tuesday. The cancidates are following:
Vice President of Executive Affairs
- Wing kit (Victor) Chen
- Xin Ma
- Zidi Xu
Controller
- Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang
- Runshi Xue
- Kodai Yasuda
- Alisha York
- Zhexuan Zhang
Director of Activities
- Yuka Hamada
- Asami Higuchi
- Ruiheng (Leo) Huang
- Jennifer Landers
- Jesslyn Mulianto
Diversity Affairs Officer
- Nara Lee
- Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok
- Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang
Technology Communications Director
- Yun wei (Rockie) Chen
Candidates will give a short presentation next Tuesday.
