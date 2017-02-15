Five seats of ASDVC officer are vacant

ASDVC Board members attending to board meeting on Feb. 7.





Five vacant seats of Associated Students of Diablo Valley College will be filled on next Tuesday.

Several officers resigned for this semester in January. It caused the vacancy for five positions: vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director.

According to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu, it is not uncommon that ASDVC officers resign in the beginning of a new semester due to several reasons, such as change of schedules.

ASDVC nominated board members to the positions in its first board meeting in this semester on Tuesday. The cancidates are following:

Vice President of Executive Affairs

Wing kit (Victor) Chen

Xin Ma

Zidi Xu

Controller

Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang

Runshi Xue

Kodai Yasuda

Alisha York

Zhexuan Zhang

Director of Activities

Yuka Hamada

Asami Higuchi

Ruiheng (Leo) Huang

Jennifer Landers

Jesslyn Mulianto

Diversity Affairs Officer

Nara Lee

Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok

Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang

Technology Communications Director

Yun wei (Rockie) Chen

Candidates will give a short presentation next Tuesday.