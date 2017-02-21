DVC dental programs offers smiles all around

Rachel Alvernaz, senior Dental Hygene student, works on Haley McDonough, Junior Dental Hygene student.





DVC offers not only a low cost dental hygiene program but also a low cost dental clinic to serve the community.

The dental hygiene and dental assisting programs at DVC offer low cost exams, deep root cleanings, and other basic services to students and the community.

According to Dana Colvin, the Lab Coordinator at the clinic, students in the program conduct all of the exams, X-rays, and procedures but are supervised by registered dental hygienists and licensed dentists. This allows for students to get hands on experience in the field and being a career technical education program, so students are able to attain jobs in the field after graduating from DVC.

“The program is the best in the area. I love the program (because) the faculty is devoted to the program and wants to see everybody succeed,” said Catherine Van Ness, a student in the program.

Van Ness, who returned to DVC to attend the program after receiving her bachelor’s degree, said the program is different from a bachelor’s degree because it’s “more focused.”

“Although I did get accepted into another dental hygiene program, I choose the dental hygiene program at DVC because the staff seemed warm and welcoming and statistics show a 100% national board pass rate. The pass rate is something I feel is extremely important to consider when applying to dental hygiene programs,” student Brooke Mollring said.

The program boasts a 100 percent pass rate on the National and Regional Dental Hygiene Board exams.

“I chose this program because it I think it has a great reputation in the dental community. My favorite part is how much I learn every single day. It’s overwhelming but so rewarding because I really feel like I’m being prepared for my career in Dental Hygiene,” said student Haley McDonough.

The low cost services are provided whether or not you are a student and have insurance or not. The program does not offer more extensive treatments such as fillings and teeth removal.