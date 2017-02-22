ASDVC elected new officers

Associated Students of Diablo Valley College held its second board meeting on Tuesday Feb. 14 in the Student Union to elect new officers for its vacant positions.

ASDVC officers of vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director resigned for this semester in January, and they nominated members in their first meeting.

Each nominee gave a presentation in three minutes, answered questions from other members and then board members held an open vote.

The new officers are following:

Vice President of Executive Affairs

Wing Kit (Victor) Chen

Controller

Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang

Director of Activities

Jesslyn Mulianto

Diversity Affairs Officer

Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok

Technology Communications Director

Yun Wei (Rockie) Chen

They will work as officers until ASDVC general election in this semester.