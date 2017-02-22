ASDVC elected new officers
February 22, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Associated Students of Diablo Valley College held its second board meeting on Tuesday Feb. 14 in the Student Union to elect new officers for its vacant positions.
ASDVC officers of vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director resigned for this semester in January, and they nominated members in their first meeting.
Each nominee gave a presentation in three minutes, answered questions from other members and then board members held an open vote.
The new officers are following:
Vice President of Executive Affairs
- Wing Kit (Victor) Chen
Controller
- Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang
Director of Activities
- Jesslyn Mulianto
Diversity Affairs Officer
- Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok
Technology Communications Director
- Yun Wei (Rockie) Chen
They will work as officers until ASDVC general election in this semester.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.