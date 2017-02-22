The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

ASDVC elected new officers

ASDVC's new vice president of executive affairs, Wing kit (Victor) Chen.

Nagisa Tsukada
February 22, 2017

Associated Students of Diablo Valley College held its second board meeting on Tuesday Feb. 14 in the Student Union to elect new officers for its vacant positions.

ASDVC officers of vice president of executive affairs, controller, director of activities, diversity affairs officer and technology communications director resigned for this semester in January, and they nominated members in their first meeting.

Each nominee gave a presentation in three minutes, answered questions from other members and then board members held an open vote.

The new officers are following:

Vice President of Executive Affairs

  • Wing Kit (Victor) Chen

Controller

  • Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang

Director of Activities

  • Jesslyn Mulianto

Diversity Affairs Officer

  • Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok

Technology Communications Director

  • Yun Wei (Rockie) Chen

 

They will work as officers until ASDVC general election in this semester.

 

