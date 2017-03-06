The Queer-Straight Alliance provides a safe place for LGBTQ

Close President of QSA Scarlett Arreola-Reyes presents during the QSA general meeting on March 1, 2017. Nagisa Tsukada Nagisa Tsukada President of QSA Scarlett Arreola-Reyes presents during the QSA general meeting on March 1, 2017.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The situation for minorities in the United States has been getting worse since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

For example, there is a planned executive order, called religious freedom, which allows people in certain religions to discriminate against the LGBTQ communities, according to Huffington Post. It might be a difficult time for many of them to be themselves.

However, Diablo Valley College welcomes every person: there are some student clubs established to support them. Queer-Straight Alliance is one of these clubs. QSA welcomes any person who is interested in LGBTQ issues.

QSA held its second general meeting on Wednesday, March 1 in the Liberal Arts building. Members shared stories, learned some of Trump’s anti-LGBTQ political orders and social problems that the LGBTQ community is forcing right now and discussed them.

Scarlett Arreola-Reyes, the president of QSA, introduced Trump Administration withdrawal of federal protections for transgender students, and then they shared their thoughts and ideas for it.

According Bill Oye, the advisor for QSA, using bathroom is one of a huge issue for transgender people. If a transgender female uses a female bathroom, her female identity can be threatened.

Savannah Thompson, a member of QSA, said that the number of unisex toilets on campus is only 2 and DVC is trying to increase it.

They agreed that increasing the number of unisex toilets will provide transgender people safe places and make them feel welcomed.

They also discussed their future plans and promotions.

QSA is willing to collaborate with other student clubs this semester such as Muslim Student Association, International Student Club, DVC Roots and WE DVC. DVC Roots is an anti-Trump activist club and WE DVC stands for Women’s Empowerment.

They also would like to hold some events to encourage the understanding for LGBTQ and sex education.

“People come here for purpose. They need a space to be themselves, they need a space where they can release how they feel without judgement,” Arreola-Reyes said. “They are just coming here and they are just people and we just come to talk about our stories and from different perspectives…it’s not a place where we are pressuring anyone to come out or say anything. It’s a Queer-Straight Alliance for a reason because people that identify as any of lesbian, gay, queer, transgender, so many other titles and labels, where they can come, but also people who don’t identify in those categories can come and learn as well and it’s really empowering to see both sides of different educational processes.”

If you have a story or event ideas to share, QSA holds meetings at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in LA 119.