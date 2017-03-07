DVC reaffirms sanctuary status

Professor Andy Barlow and interim dean Rosa Armendariz during the forum on February 28, 2017. Kayla Rojas





The Latino Student Alliance threw together the first of many workshops on Tuesday Feb. 28 to help reaffirm the sanctuary status that the Contra Costa Community College Board agreed in their resolution. The resolution was adopted and passed Jan. 11th of this year.

The event’s main two speakers were Andrew Barlow, a social science professor, and Rosa Armendariz, the interim dean. Throughout the workshop the two discussed how students can help create a safe environment for students that are undocumented immigrants.

An issue that was discussed was the fear of ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, using student records and financial aid to track undocumented students and deport them.

“We will have to follow some of that (in reference to having a legal obligation to aid ICE), but we can create barriers to slow them down and have more steps,” Armendariz stated to the students.

The students were engaged with the panel and discussed varying suggestions, such as creating checkpoints before ICE checkpoints to alert the undocumented students to avoid deportation, and getting a lawyer on retainer from fundraised money, which an ASDVC representative claimed they would do everything in their power to aid with.

Armendariz wrote down these ideas and stated that she would take these suggestions to her next meeting with the chancellor to ensure that student voices will be heard.

Since this panel wanted to focus on giving student’s voices, various students talked about concerns and fears about what the actions of president Trump may have for DVC if we were to lose funding or even fellow students due to decisions made in Washington D.C..

Barlow also stressed that while Latinos will be effected, it could have potential to affect everyone.

Above all else in this workshop, Barlow wanted students to realize that “It’s your turn. It’s your time. It’s up to you what to do,” and that they need to “keep focused and unite.”

There will be a series of workshops following to aid students, with the next one on March 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 in the Multicultural Center.