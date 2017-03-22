ASDVC secretary removed on eve of election

ASDVC board members asking questions to officers about their jobs in its general meeting on March 14. Nagisa Tsukada





Associated Students of Diablo Valley College denied an officer’s membership in a board meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Secretary Tiangan (Allen) He became subject to removal upon his fourth unexcused absence on the semester, according to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu. ASDVC bylaws state that board members “shall be allowed three unexcused absences per semester.”

The issue was put to a vote and a majority of board members agreed to remove He.

He’s removal comes on the eve of next month’s ASDVC general election, when a variety of seats for the 2017-2018 school year will come up for a vote.

The nominees are as follows:

President

John Michaelson

Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang

Vice President of Executive Affairs

Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok

Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang

Vice President of Legislative Affairs

Arvito Soebilanko

Controller

Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang

Parliamentarian

Kodai Yasuda

Xin Ma

Secretary

Asami Higuchi

Jesslyn Mulianto

Yuka Hamada

Public Relations Officer

Robin Stewart

Qianni Liu

Activities Coordinator

Wenzhi Xue

Zidi (Adison) Xu

Diversity Affairs Officer

Jordan Simlin

Nara Lee

Shiman He

Environmental Affairs Officer

Chen (Claud) Yang

Hao (Michael) Chen

ASDVC’s general election will be held April 19 in the cafeteria.