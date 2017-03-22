The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

ASDVC secretary removed on eve of election

ASDVC board members asking questions to officers about their jobs in its general meeting on March 14.



Nagisa Tsukada
March 22, 2017

Associated Students of Diablo Valley College denied an officer’s membership in a board meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Secretary Tiangan (Allen) He became subject to removal upon his fourth unexcused absence on the semester, according to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu. ASDVC bylaws state that board members “shall be allowed three unexcused absences per semester.”

The issue was put to a vote and a majority of board members agreed to remove He.

He’s removal comes on the eve of next month’s ASDVC general election, when a variety of seats for the 2017-2018 school year will come up for a vote.

The nominees are as follows:

President

  • John Michaelson
  • Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang

Vice President of Executive Affairs

  • Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok
  • Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang

Vice President of Legislative Affairs

  • Arvito Soebilanko

Controller

  • Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang

Parliamentarian

  • Kodai Yasuda
  • Xin Ma

Secretary

  • Asami Higuchi
  • Jesslyn Mulianto
  • Yuka Hamada

Public Relations Officer

  • Robin Stewart
  • Qianni Liu

Activities Coordinator

  • Wenzhi Xue
  • Zidi (Adison) Xu

Diversity Affairs Officer

  • Jordan Simlin
  • Nara Lee
  • Shiman He

Environmental Affairs Officer

  • Chen (Claud) Yang
  • Hao (Michael) Chen

ASDVC’s general election will be held April 19 in the cafeteria.

