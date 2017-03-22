ASDVC secretary removed on eve of election
March 22, 2017
Associated Students of Diablo Valley College denied an officer’s membership in a board meeting on Tuesday, March 14.
Secretary Tiangan (Allen) He became subject to removal upon his fourth unexcused absence on the semester, according to ASDVC President Bowen (Chris) Liu. ASDVC bylaws state that board members “shall be allowed three unexcused absences per semester.”
The issue was put to a vote and a majority of board members agreed to remove He.
He’s removal comes on the eve of next month’s ASDVC general election, when a variety of seats for the 2017-2018 school year will come up for a vote.
The nominees are as follows:
President
- John Michaelson
- Zhijian (Kevin) Zhang
Vice President of Executive Affairs
- Pau Chun (Edmond) Lok
- Xiaocheng (Candy) Liang
Vice President of Legislative Affairs
- Arvito Soebilanko
Controller
- Zhexuan (Andy) Zhang
Parliamentarian
- Kodai Yasuda
- Xin Ma
Secretary
- Asami Higuchi
- Jesslyn Mulianto
- Yuka Hamada
Public Relations Officer
- Robin Stewart
- Qianni Liu
Activities Coordinator
- Wenzhi Xue
- Zidi (Adison) Xu
Diversity Affairs Officer
- Jordan Simlin
- Nara Lee
- Shiman He
Environmental Affairs Officer
- Chen (Claud) Yang
- Hao (Michael) Chen
ASDVC’s general election will be held April 19 in the cafeteria.
