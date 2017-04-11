The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

This photo was taken from the Gofundme page started by Kevin Redrico's friends and family.

This photo was taken from the Gofundme page started by Kevin Redrico's friends and family.

Kayla Robinson, Copy editor
April 11, 2017

Kevin Redrico, a Diablo Valley College drama department and music department alum, was reported missing by his family as of Thursday, April 6.

Redrico, a Vallejo native, was last seen at 9 a.m. wearing all black walking down Park road towards the bridge. His vehicle was discovered parked with his cellphone inside at 1898 Park Rd. in Benicia.

In search of Redrico, his family has started a Gofundme page which has raised over $10,000 in over three days by 192 friends, family and others in support.

There was a team led search on April 10 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.  According to the Find Kevin Redrico Facebook event page, the search concluded nothing had been found.

According to Spartan Daily, the family had gained access of Redrico’s cell phone’s call log and his last phone call was to a suicide prevention hotline.

 

DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing