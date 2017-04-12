ASDVC discusses fund requests

Close ASDVC Vice president of executive affairs, Wing kit (Victor) Chen, presenting budget of Election Committee in ASDVC board meeting on March 28, 2017. Nagisa Tsukada Nagisa Tsukada ASDVC Vice president of executive affairs, Wing kit (Victor) Chen, presenting budget of Election Committee in ASDVC board meeting on March 28, 2017.





Several committees and student clubs gave a presentation for a fund request in a board meeting held by the Associated Students of Diablo Valley College on Tuesday, March 28.

First, ASDVC board members voted for new secretary after two nominees, Qianni Liu and Yuka Hamada, made a speech for vote appeal. Ultimately, Liu won with 19 votes out of 29. She will work as secretary until ASDVC general election on April 19-20.

Then they discussed fund approval for Spring Festival, Election Committee and Student Senate for California Community Colleges Spring 2017 General Assembly.

Spring Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3p.m. on April 20 in Commons. They will provide free food, games and prizes, club promotions and general election promotion. Food pantries will also pop-up in Commons, Library Quad and space between Advanced Technology Center and Life and Health Sciences buildings. Students can receive food samples if they take a short survey. The total budget is planned to be $4,280.

Election Committee will purchase four banners for general election promotions. They will not put general election dates, so that they can use banners in the future. In addition, they will provide a $3 off food coupon and a ‘I voted’ sticker to first 1,000 voters. The food coupon can be used in DVC cafeteria and the Crow’s Nest, located between ATC and LHS buildings. The total budget will be $3,756.73.

The Student Senate assembly will be held on May 5-7. selected ASDVC members will be in attendance, and the total budget will be $4,126.

The majority of board members agreed to pass all of three fund requests after short discussions.

Finally, two student groups, DVC’s speech and debate team and DVCMUN, gave a presentation for a new fund request.

Several DVC students in communication major have taken part in debate competitions and won awards. Nine of them will participate in Phi RhoPi National Forensics Tournament 2017 on April 9-15, and they asked ASDVC for financial support.

DVCMUN stands for DVC Model United Nations club. They discuss politics and will participate in the MUN conference at UCLA on April 20-23.

Both debate team and MUN will hold events such as workshops, presentations and symposium on campus for contribution after their conference.

Board members agreed to pass both fund request in a special meeting held after the general meeting.