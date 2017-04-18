Brown Bag Workshop informs about sexual assault





April is “Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” and assault prevention was the focus of this month’s Brown Bag Workshop.

Sexual assault is a major problem, especially on college campuses. One in three females face sexual assault in their lifetime, as well as one in six males under 18 years of age.

Javier Lopez, a prevention educator with Community Violence Solutions, was this month’s featured speaker.

There is currently no program on the DVC campus geared toward providing support for students in a sexual assault crisis, but Community Violence Solution does act as a lifeline for anyone in need.

Discussed during the workshop was the idea of consent, described by one participant as “autonomous will.” Consent must always be clearly stated and affirmative. Rape is defined as forced sexual contact defined by the victim.

Various types of assault were also discussed. Statistics show that 23 percent of reported sexual assaults are carried out by strangers in early morning hours on people who are distracted or isolated.

The workshop also covered spousal rape, where consent is never implied in marriage. The United States government passed a law preventing spousal rape in 1976.

Date rape was also mentioned, and is defined as an attack by a perpetrator whom the victim is romantically involved with. Warning signs of date rape often include manipulation and coercion.

“I like to tell people: when in doubt, get the hell out,” Lopez said.

Alcohol is often connected to sexual assault due to its legality and prominence within social culture. Excessive consumption can lead to impaired judgement and reaction time.

Rohypnol (often known as “roofies”), a drug that dissolves into drinks and has no color or smell, also contributes to assault in many cases as it leads to loss of consciousness and memory.

“Rape culture” is often a major influence on victims coming forward as the validity of assault claims are often questioned. Lopez encouraged everyone at the meeting to call out insensitivity when they encounter it.

“The hardest thing to change is someone’s thinking,” Lopez said. “Rape culture does come from misogyny.”

Preventive measures discussed during the workshop included environmental awareness, communication and self-protection.

“People should be able to go to a party and have fun and not have anything happen to them based on what they’re wearing,” Lopez said.

Community Violence Solutions offers self-defense training for interested individuals. Their crisis hotline is 1-800-670-7273.