New district chancellor visited ASDVC

Fred Wood, newly-appointed Contra Costa Community College District chancellor, shared goals for the district with the Associated Students of Diablo Valley College on April 11.

DVC alum Fred Wood said his college career changed his life and “it was a wonderful place to be here for my education.”

After receiving B.S. degree and Ph.D. in chemistry from U.C. Davis, he gained his experience teaching before working as vice chancellor at UCD and as chancellor at the University of Minnesota Crookston, according to 4CD website.

Wood states, to transfer from community colleges to 4-year universities is a good choice because students will get a deeper education and earn the same degree for half the price.

“One of my goals is to help improve the relationships with University of California and Cal State as well to create greater and wider paths for transfer students,” Wood said.

He also emphasized the importance of hearing student voices to improve college environments and encouraged ASDVC members to participate in district-wide committees to share student perspectives.

“It makes a difference to hear from you and what your experiences are and how we can intermit your circumstances,” Wood said.

In fact, the 4CD board committee is composed of five officially elected members and one student representative, and DVC is honored to have a student trustee for 2017 on the board.

The candidates for the new student trustee are Jessica Cisneros, John Michaelson and Peter J. Swenson. Online voting will be held on May 8-10.