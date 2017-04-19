The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

Karen+Suryajaya+and+Asami+Higuchi+of+the+ASDVC+food+pantry+ad+hoc+committee+gathering+signatures+at+the+Spring+Festival+Apr.+19%2C+2017.
Karen Suryajaya and Asami Higuchi of the ASDVC food pantry ad hoc committee gathering signatures at the Spring Festival Apr. 19, 2017.

Karen Suryajaya and Asami Higuchi of the ASDVC food pantry ad hoc committee gathering signatures at the Spring Festival Apr. 19, 2017.

Danny Yoeono

Danny Yoeono

Karen Suryajaya and Asami Higuchi of the ASDVC food pantry ad hoc committee gathering signatures at the Spring Festival Apr. 19, 2017.

Danny Yoeono, Staff member
April 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






ASDVC has developed an ad hoc committee to bring a food pantry to Diablo Valley College, in order to service ‘food insecure’ students.  That committee is looking for non-ASDVC members to come to its meetings Mondays from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Student Union.

A food pantry on campus has been an idea floating around since an ASDVC meeting that took place in October. The Ad Hoc committee is the first concrete step in the creation of the food bank.

To gauge support from DVC students, Karren Suryajaya and Asami Higuchi surveyed and petitioned at the Spring Festival on April 19, garnering over 100 signatures in their first day.

Just before Spring break, the members of the DVC English department met with Los Medanos English instructor Scott Warfe who secured $10 thousand dollars in grants from TOMS shoes for LMC’s food pantry that opened this year in February, according to LMC’s Experience, their student newspaper.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    DVC professor subject of 4chan harassment

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    Features

    Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    DVC nurses and Science Alliance need YOU to help save lives

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    Parks contribute significantly to East Bay economy, study finds

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    DVC to host newly appointed Chancellor Fred Wood

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    Features

    DVC’s best bites

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    Features

    Out of the Box

  • ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members

    News

    State senator brings words of encouragement

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
ASDVC food bank ad hoc committee looking for members