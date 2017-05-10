ASDVC purchases canopies for weather protection

Jennifer Landers, the chair of ICC, presents at ASDVC board meeting on May 2 in Student Union.





Diablo Valley College holds student-based events every semester. Associated Students of DVC, Inter-Club Council and individual student clubs plan and struggle hard for long to make a good event. However, they sometimes face obstacles that they can overcome and cannot overcome, such as weather. In fact, the Spring Festival planned on April 13 was postponed due to rain.

Jennifer Landers, the chief of ICC, presented at the ASDVC board meeting on May 2 to suggest purchasing canopies to deal with difficult weather.

According to Landers, one canopy can hold 40-50 people. Also, it is waterproof; therefore, it can protect students from sun and rain, so that the number of event cancellations will decrease.

Board members agreed with Landers. So, ASDVC plans to purchase four of them and the total cost will be $774.51.

“Next semester, hopefully, we can see some new tables and new cover for the quad under the hot sunshine,” the ASDVC president Bowen (Chris) Liu said.