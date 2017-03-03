Letter to the Editor





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Each year Diablo Valley College puts on their annual graduation ceremony in the month of May. According to the DVC website, more than 22,000 students go to both the Pleasant Hill and San Ramon campus. That seems like an impressive number of students for going to a community college. However, the average graduation rate from Diablo Valley College is only about 46.7%. I have talked to students around campus and it is a shame that many of them don’t consider graduating from a community college is a big deal.

On Feb. 13, Adeel Pervez, a student transferring this fall, explains why he won’t walk in the ceremony this May. He states, “To me, DVC is about getting in and getting out and that is the mentality a lot of students have here. I appreciated my time here but at the same time I’m more interested in moving on rather than celebrating this milestone.” For those that are feeling this way, I suggest changing your perspective and try to think about the real reason why you chose to come here in the first place. Whether you go to a community college or an Ivy League school, every graduation is unique.

This is my last semester at DVC and I too will be transferring in the fall. I am looking forward to walking out on the track with my black cap and gown and receive my diploma. I strongly encourage students completing their last semester here to walk at graduation because you have finished an important chapter in your life and it should be recognized.

In order to walk in Fall 2017, you must file for graduation and an early registration option by April 15.