Buzz: Where do you get your news from?





Jacky Quang, 18, Architecture

“Usually just online.”

Tamyra Scott, 19, Kinesiology

“Facebook because I don’t really watch the news and I’m on Facebook 24 hours a day.”

Michelle Ravazza, 21, Psychology

“Probably TV new stations and maybe the newspaper if it’s laying around.”

Ryan Kinney, 19, Communications

“Usually I’ll go to BBC. For radio I’ll listen to national broadcasts.”

Jordan Hinds, 20, Marketing

“From Snapchat and Instagram.”

Auchavian Brewer, 19, Computer Science

“Twitter because I’m always on Twitter.”

Chanel Bottin, 28, Engineering

“Basically online and social media. I don’t really watch TV.”