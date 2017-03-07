Letter to the editor





Everyday students drive to the Pleasant Hill campus to go to class, but how is it possible to learn when you can’t park your car to get to class? The Diablo Valley College parking lots have only gotten worse each semester with the very limited space that it gives. We are required to buy $48 parking passes each semester, yet there is nowhere to park our cars.

We come to school to learn and its hard to stay positive throughout the day when it’s started by fighting other students for parking spots. We shouldn’t have to get to school an hour early to park within school grounds.

“Between its two campuses, DVC serves more than 22,000 students each semester with a wide variety of program options,” states dvc.edu. With this many students, there needs to be a better way to accommodate them all. “Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and having a permit does not guarantee that a student will find a parking space,” states the DVC parking policy. This is understandable, but what would the school like us to do if we can’t find parking?

I believe there’s something we can do to fix the parking situation on campus and leave students less frustrated. We spend almost $50 to park on campus lots, so why not use the money that’s coming in from the passes to create more parking spaces or even a parking garage which takes up less space. Students are willing to do fundraisers to help with money if that means better parking. Something needs to be done about these parking lots.