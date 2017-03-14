The Buzz: What are you doing for spring break?
Destiny Lewis, sophomore, nursing.
“Hanging with friends.”
Scott Crowe, Sophomore, Political science,
“Going to Cabo with friends.”
Kiara Valderrama, Freshman, communications.
“Going camping in Big Sur with my friends!”
Kris Demov, Freshman, business/computer systems information.
“Training for kickboxing.”
Christian Jauregui, junior, mechanical engineering.
“Day vacations! So, going to a different place every day.”
