The Buzz: What’s your favorite shoe? And why?
Nathan Jaggers, 20, Mathematics
"The Jordan 'True Blues'. Those are pretty dope."
Geoffrey Weseman, Sports editor
April 18, 2017
Terrell Koon, 18, Undeclared
“Jordan XII’s because they’re simple and you can wear them with anything except a suit because that’s tacky.”
Taz Neal, 19, Business
“The Jordan ‘Flu Game’ because of the red and black, which go with anything red you wear.”
Jeneva Vance, 19, Business
“Red Nike Huaraches because they’re comfortable.”
Antwuin Prowes, 20, Kinesiology
“The Jordan Space Jam. I just like them.”
Edrees Gul, 18, Engineering
“Vans because they’re classic and look good with anything.”
Mousawer Safi, 20, Health Science
“Ultra boost because they’re comfortable and look nice.”
Harrison Kwong, 19, Administration of Justice
“Of all time I’d probably have to go with the Vans Golden Coast Authentic. And of the shoes I have, the 350 boost.”
