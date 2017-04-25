The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

Camille Schwartz and Summer Pagàn
April 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Chibuenyi Griffith, Engineering

“It depends the kind of protest, peaceful protests are ok but violent ones are not constructive.”

Megan Chang-Lee, Math

“It is complicated, I can understand the urge to protest but I don’t think this is the right thing to do.”

 

Jeremy Zhou, Business

“Let them speak, ask them question and then try to understand their point of view.”

Maureen McSweeney, Undecided

“It is important to let people speak, see what they have to say, their perspective and where they are coming from.”

Daniel Avila, Administration of Justice

“Let them speak, it is the freedom of speech. The First Amendment is there for a reason.”

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    DVC professor subject of 4chan harassment

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    Features

    Have no fear, the Unicorn Frappuccino is here!

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    DVC nurses and Science Alliance need YOU to help save lives

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    Parks contribute significantly to East Bay economy, study finds

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    DVC alum Kevin Redrico still missing

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    Travel ban’s impact on DVC’s International students

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    DVC to host newly appointed Chancellor Fred Wood

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    Features

    DVC’s best bites

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    Features

    Out of the Box

  • The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?

    News

    State senator brings words of encouragement

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?