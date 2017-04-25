The Buzz: What is the best way to respond to a controversial speaker?





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chibuenyi Griffith, Engineering

“It depends the kind of protest, peaceful protests are ok but violent ones are not constructive.”

Megan Chang-Lee, Math

“It is complicated, I can understand the urge to protest but I don’t think this is the right thing to do.”

Jeremy Zhou, Business

“Let them speak, ask them question and then try to understand their point of view.”

Maureen McSweeney, Undecided

“It is important to let people speak, see what they have to say, their perspective and where they are coming from.”

Daniel Avila, Administration of Justice

“Let them speak, it is the freedom of speech. The First Amendment is there for a reason.”