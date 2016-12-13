The NFL really is the “No Fun League” for some





The NFL has really become the no fun league this season and for the losing teams of the NFL the season is just no fun.

The 49ers haven’t been penalized for any crazy, outrageous celebration because they’ve had nothing to celebrate this season having lost eleven straight games since winning their first game of the season.

This season has really been no fun for the 49ers quarterbacks who are likely to be replaced after the season ends. Colin Kaepernick put up a whopping four yards of passing against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. When Kaepernick was pulled for Blaine Gabbert, the now back up quarterback didn’t do much better only throwing for thirty-five yards.

49ers offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins announced Kaepernick will remain the starting quarterback against the New York Jets this Sunday even though he was benched against the Bears. In an article by ESPN Staff Writer Nick Wagoner Modkins said, “Kap is going to be the starter. And we’ll go from there. We just decided during the game to try to see if Blaine could give us a spark.”

Most people have fun when visiting the snow. Making snow angels is a must if you score a touchdown, but since no one on the 49ers contributed any points beside the kicker, not even a snowball was thrown.

In the town across the bay, the Oakland Raiders are having all the fun with their 10-2 record they look to improve on.

The only fun the officials are trying to shut down is the excessive fun.

Late in their game last Sunday, Raiders punter, Marquette King was penalized for picking up a flag one referee had thrown and danced with it.

The Raiders are rolling and look to continue their great momentum. In a post-game press conference, coach Jack Del Rio said, “All three phases started clicking…when we have that type of effort, we can have a happy ending.”