DVC sports this week

Vielle Arcani, Sports editor
January 23, 2017

Diablo Valley College Men’s basketball team beat Cosumnes River College, 82-68, on Jan. 20. DVC has a 15-6 overall record and are 2-1 at home. A 69-59 loss against San Joaquin Delta in their home opener on Jan. 3 ended their seven game win streak and they haven’t won back to back games since. The Vikings average 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds and 15.5 assists per game. DVC’s next game is against Modesto at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at home.

The Vikings Women’s basketball team defeated Cosumnes River College, 76-63, on Jan. 20. They have a 18-4 overall record and a 5-1 conference record. DVC is on a two game win streak and have won five of their last six games. They average 79.2 points, 40.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game. Their next game is against Modesto at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at home.

 

