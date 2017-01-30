DVC sports this week: the return of spring sports





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Diablo Valley College men’s basketball team won their last two games. The Vikings traveled to Stockton to face the San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs on Jan. 27 and walked away with a 75-66 victory, ending the Mustangs’ four game winning streak. Earlier in the week, DVC beat the 4-16 Modesto Junior College Pirates, 75-67, on Jan. 24 at home. DVC’s next game is against American River College at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at home.

The women’s basketball team beat San Joaquin Delta College 85-77 at an away game on Jan. 27. The Vikings lost, 64-55, to the Mustangs in the San Jose City College Tournament on Dec. 29. DVC has won both games against San Joaquin Delta since. Modesto Junior College suffered their third consecutive loss against DVC on Jan. 24. The Vikings beat the Pirates 86-40. DVC has won their last four games. Next, DVC will face American River College at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at home.

The men’s baseball team is 2-0 after defeating Contra Costa 12-9 on Jan. 27 and 21-6 on Jan. 28. Their next game is at 2 p.m. on Jan.31 at home against Canada.

Women’s softball returns this week. The team will travel to Fremont to face Ohlone College at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The women’s tennis team will head to Foothill College to play their first game of the season at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.