DVC sports this week: More wins to come

Vielle Arcani, Sports editor
February 7, 2017

The regular basketball season is coming to an end as other sports are just starting to warm up.

Diablo Valley College women’s basketball team continues their winning streak. The Vikings defeated the 8-16 Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs for the second time this season on Feb.3. The Bear Cubs managed to outscore the Vikings in the third quarter of the game, but ultimately failed to catch up the DVC’s big lead. 77-55 was the final score of DVC’s sixth straight victory. Earlier that week, the team beat the American River College Beavers, 103-82, on Jan. 31. This was the team’s second victory against ARC in the month of January, the first was a 73-67 victory on Jan. 6. There are four games remaining in the regular season. The final regular season home game is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The men’s basketball team broke their four-game winning streak in a close, 59-57, defeat against Santa Rosa Junior College on Feb. 3. This was DVC’s second loss at home this season. Earlier in the week the Vikings beat American River College, 71-66, at home on Jan. 31. This was DVC’s third victory against ARC this season. The first was a 67-59 victory in the Shasta Tournament on Nov. 19 and the second was a tight 70-69 win on ARC’s court on Jan. 6. The final regular season home game is at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The women’s softball team has a 1-1 record after a 4-2 defeat against Ohlone College on Jan. 31 and a 5-1 win against Foothill College on Feb. 3. The Vikings next game is at noon on Feb. 10 at home against Los Medanos College.

The men’s tennis team won their first game of the season, 6-3, against Modesto Junior College on Jan. 27. Their next home game is at 11 a.m.on Feb. 9 at home against Chabot College.

