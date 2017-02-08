The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

What is your favorite DVC sport?

Vielle Arcani, Sports editor
February 8, 2017

Taarnalee Bellara, 19, Psychology

“Football because it’s a positive way to get your anger out.”

 

Carly Donham, 18, Early childhood development

“Soccer because it’s fast paced and the most exciting to watch.”

Carlos Crodero, 21, Biology

“Basketball because it’s fast paced and that’s when performances tend to shine.”

Tanner Fleck, 23, Undeclared

“Football because I played and enjoy watching.”

Lemuel, 18, Computer science

“Track because my brother runs track.”

Jorg Soria, 20, political science

“Volleyball because seeing my friend play on the team got me into it.”

Kevin Ruiz, 22, Undeclared

“Baseball because I grew up with it and tried playing ”

Jayden Barber, 19, Performing Arts – “Football because its fun to watch.”

 

 

 

 

 

