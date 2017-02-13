DVC women’s basketball look to rebound quickly after falling short

DVC's Doris Jones drains a three pointer.





The Diablo Valley College women’s basketball team came out strong to start the game taking a 9-0 advantage early on against Sacramento City College.

At the end of the first quarter DVC would hold a slim 17-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

No matter how things were going it always seemed Sac City was never far behind. Although DVC held the advantage through much of the game.

The first half of play ended with DVC up over Sac City 30-24.

That lead would grow by a slight margin when play resumed in the third quarter as DVC went up 48-41.

Midway through the fourth quarter, after battling from behind all game Sac City narrowed the gap to four points.

As the game reached it’s final minutes Sac City managed to tie the game up. And the game remained in back and fourth action as neither team was willing to go down.

With 7 seconds left on the clock Sac City extended a three point lead to a five point lead thanks to a couple of free throws.

A last second two by DVC wasn’t going to help them pull this one out.

When talking to DVC guard Safiyyah Yasin after the game she believes the team, “could have limited the turnovers at the end.” In any game limiting turnovers help win ball games.

The Lady Vikes look to rebound from this loss. When asking the DVC guard Yasin about moving forward from this she kept it simple and said, “Just win in the playoffs.”

Final Score Sac City 65 – DVC 62.