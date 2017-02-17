A closer look at a good come back

Vielle Arcani Vielle Arcani





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The next time you’re being blown out or you’re dominating the game remember anything can happen before the clock hits zero.

Athletes finding themselves in the unfortunate situation of playing catch up reacts in one of two ways. They either step up to the challenge and give it all they have or they get discouraged and give up.

A win is possible no matter how unlikely it may seem so when your team is down remember there is still a chance.

The New England Patriots 25 point comeback in Super Bowl 51 certainty proves that it’s not over until it’s over.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said in a post game field interview with NFL network; “Started off with a little adversity. Put ourselves in the whole but stick together, stay mentally tough, play one play at a time, make plays when we had to and now we’re world champions…you gotta believe.”

Believing in your team is key.

Confidence goes a long way when doing the impossible.

The pressure hits when you realize how far down you are and it’s easy to get caught up thinking about the numbers as an athlete or a fan watching at home.

“If you’re behind in a game it is so important to relax,” tennis player Serena Williams said on a segment of MasterClass. “Focus on one point at a time. Don’t focus on the score don’t focus on anything else just focus on that sole point and then the next one and then the next one only as they come.”

At the end of the game, after catching up and winning, you come to a rewarding conclusion, you did it.

After the Boston Celtics came back from a 27 point deficit against the Orlando Magic, Kevin Garnett said during a postgame interview with Craig Sager, “When you’re down and you fight back you have reason to be proud of yourself.”

The flip side is also an unpredictable position to be in.

Your team is so far ahead and you start to get cocky and you just know you’re walking away with a win.

Wrong!

Be careful not to jump the gun.

Building up a huge lead puts you at ease, but don’t relax too much.

Overconfidence can lead to underestimating the opponent, which we all know can come back to bite you.