DVC sports this week: playoffs begin

Close Doris Jones shoots a free throw in the last quarter of the final home game of the season against Sacramento City College on Feb. 10. Vielle Arcani Vielle Arcani Doris Jones shoots a free throw in the last quarter of the final home game of the season against Sacramento City College on Feb. 10.





One of Diablo Valley College’s basketball teams thrived in the playoffs while the other fell short.

The women’s basketball team won their first playoff game against the Mission College Saints on Feb. 25. DVC lost their final regular season home game to Sacramento City College on Feb. 10, but made up for it with this outstanding victory. The Vikings out scored the saints in three of the quarters and won 109-87. Their next playoff match is 5:30 p.m. on March. 4 at San Francisco City College.

The men’s baseball season is off to a rocky start. The Vikings won their first two games against Contra Costa College, but it has gone down hill since then. Their latest defeat was a 8-2 loss against Canada College on Feb. 25. DVC has lost most of the games they’ve played so far. This week is the perfect time for them to turn things around as they head to their first conference game. San Joaquin Delta will host DVC on Feb. 28. The next home is 2:30 p.m. on March. 2 against San Joaquin Delta.

The men’s basketball team lost the Northern California Regional postseason match on Feb. 24 against Las Positas College Hawks. The Hawks average 84.2 points, 48 rebounds and 18.4 assists per game compared to the Vikings’ 71 points, 33.9 rebounds and 15.3 assists per game, but we all know the numbers don’t always determine the winner. Both teams started the season off strong and won their final conference game. Unfortunately DVC was not able to keep up and lost 87-71.

The women’s softball team won their last game, 10-2, against Santa Rosa Junior College on Feb. 24. The Vikings lost their season opener to Ohlone College, but has been victorious since. It’s still early in season and they are only four games in with a 3-1 record, but so far they’re undefeated in the conference which is reason to celebrate. Next DVC will face Sacramento City College at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 at home.