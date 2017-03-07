DVC bounces back against San Joaquin Delta to stave off sweep

The DVC baseball team staged an eighth inning rally on Saturday to down the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs 3-2.

The win helped the Vikings (6-11) stave off a three-game season sweep at the hands of division rival Delta (15-2).

DVC left fielder Drew Downing played the hero, driving in catcher Jared Bannister to give the Vikings the lead. Downing joined Bannister and third baseman Frank Panacci with two hits a piece.

Right fielder Ricky Pato was phenomenal as well, notching three doubles and an RBI.

The win came of the heels of a demoralizing 16-1 defeat against Delta just two days before.

Thursday’s game, at DVC, featured a fearsome Delta lineup that was clicking on all cylinders. The Mustangs started the scoring early and didn’t let up.

DVC connected for six hits but couldn’t quite put it all together, stranding four runners on base and grounding into three inning-ending double plays.

Center fielder Tyler Toland and shortstop Jordan Williams kept pace with two hits a piece.

Williams, a freshman out of Albany, is hitting .307 from the leadoff spot this season. He leads the Vikings with 23 hits on the year.

It was a frustrating day for DVC’s pitching staff as well, who just couldn’t seem to stop the bleeding. Starter Evan Gravenmier (1-3) took the loss after getting roughed up for three earned runs on three hits, two walks and one hit batter in the first two innings.

It looked like the Vikings might make it a competitive game after getting two on with one out in the first inning and the bases loaded with one out in the third, but both innings ended with a double play.

DVC’s only run came in the bottom of the ninth, with Toland scoring from second on a fielding error by Delta shortstop Jack Walsh.

The Vikings put that loss behind them with their comeback win on Saturday. They now sit at 6-11 as they approach the midway point of the season.

This week holds four games for the vikings, including three against division rival Modesto.

Box scores from Thursday, March 2 and Saturday, March 4.