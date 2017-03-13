What does the Warriors’ losing streak mean moving forward?

The two games in a row that the Golden State Warriors lost means absolutely nothing for the team moving forward.

The Warriors are still a dominant team no matter how you slice it, but their performance of late has raised some questions.

Everyone has a bad shooting night or goes into a mini-slump. Shooting from beyond the arc has definitely been a struggle for the Warriors as of late.

In his last five games, point guard Stephen Curry has shot an underwhelming 15 for 59 from three. Guard Klay Thompson has been struggling as well, going 13 for 50 during that span.

“I don’t ever lose confidence,” Curry said in reference to his shot during a post-game interview with ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez.

If continuing to chuck up threes at a 25% clip isn’t confidence, then I don’t know what is.

Perhaps the unusually cold shooting can be tied to the absence of the Warriors’ star forward, Kevin Durant.

In the wake of Durant’s MCL sprain last week, the Warriors suffered their first back-to-back regular season losses since April 2015. That’s 146 games.

Not only did the Warriors lose back-to-back games, but the 49-13 San Antonio Spurs crept into the top spot in the NBA’s power rankings.

If any team can take down the Warriors, it’s the Spurs.

The Warriors are favored to win in all but two of their 19 remaining games this season, with their two match-ups against San Antonio being the only exceptions.

All signs point to these two powerhouses to meet in the Western Conference Finals to decide who’s the best in the West this year.