Sharks looking good ending the regular season

Have we forgotten about the San Jose Sharks? We most certainly have not.

Of all the Bay Area sports teams they’ve consistently been one of the best franchises year after year.

The Sharks are first in the NHL Pacific Division with ten games to go in the regular season. This team looks primed and ready to make another run at the Stanley Cup Final.

After last year’s great effort to get to Lord Stanley’s Cup I think they’re hungry for redemption.

To get that redemption the Sharks will need to improve their performance during a power play, when the other team draws a penalty and are restricted by one player. The Sharks are currently ranked in the bottom half of the NHL for power plays and penalty kill where they rank 13th overall.

The Sharks kick off a four game road trip with their division rival, the Dallas Stars. And it is going to be a tough rink to play in for the Sharks.

But nothing gets the blood boiling more than a heated rivalry. In an interview regarding the trip in a game preview on ESPN, head coach Peter DeBoer explained “We’ve never shied away from tough rinks or tough trips. I think we’ll be ready [for the Stars].”

Look for the Sharks to come out flying on the ice Friday, March 24th to break their two game losing streak.

One of the keys to the Sharks’ success is their ability to limit the other team from scoring a goal. They currently rank third in the NHL in goals-against-average (goals allowed per game by a goaltender) due to the young goalie Martin Jones.

If they can focus on improving the power play and keeping their goalies healthy on this road trip they’ll be successful. Must begin with a strong start.