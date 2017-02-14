The Buzz: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?
February 14, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Alicia Refoua, 29, sports medicine.
“Absolutely nothing because my boyfriend is in Riverside.” (DVC Inquirer/ Mark Lindahl)
Sophia Yray, 19, sociology.
“I work at 6. Get that money.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)
Sophia Bayatmakon, 20, economics.
“My boyfriend and I are going to dinner and he got tickets for Bon Jovi.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Ellie Ralston, 19, legal studies and Marcella Pittam, 18, pre-nursing.
“Go to the movies.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Oksana Barnes, 43, psychology.
“I hope my husband will surprise me.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Sulyn Arroyo, 28, dental hygiene.
“Cooking dinner at home.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Sufi Salati, 19, political science.
“Making dinner for my boyfriend.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Fiona Davis, 17, English.
“Literally nothing, maybe watching a romantic movie if I have the chance but I have a paper due.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)
Christina Cage, 19, music industry studies.
“It’s my birthday. I’m gonna go out to eat at Sushirrito.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)
Marcos Bernardo, 20, mathematics.
“Buy my mom some flowers.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Vianca Jimenez, 18, creative writing.
“I have to go to work.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.