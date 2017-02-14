The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Buzz: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?

Isaac Norman and Mark Lindahl
February 14, 2017

Alicia Refoua, 29, sports medicine.

“Absolutely nothing because my boyfriend is in Riverside.” (DVC Inquirer/ Mark Lindahl)

Sophia Yray, 19, sociology.

“I work at 6. Get that money.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Sophia Bayatmakon, 20, economics.

“My boyfriend and I are going to dinner and he got tickets for Bon Jovi.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Ellie Ralston, 19, legal studies and Marcella Pittam, 18, pre-nursing.

“Go to the movies.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Oksana Barnes, 43, psychology.

“I hope my husband will surprise me.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Sulyn Arroyo, 28, dental hygiene.

“Cooking dinner at home.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Sufi Salati, 19, political science.

“Making dinner for my boyfriend.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Fiona Davis, 17, English.

“Literally nothing, maybe watching a romantic movie if I have the chance but I have a paper due.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Christina Cage, 19, music industry studies.

“It’s my birthday. I’m gonna go out to eat at Sushirrito.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Marcos Bernardo, 20, mathematics.

“Buy my mom some flowers.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Vianca Jimenez, 18, creative writing.

“I have to go to work.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

 

 

 

 

