The Buzz: What are you doing for Valentine’s Day?





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Alicia Refoua, 29, sports medicine.

“Absolutely nothing because my boyfriend is in Riverside.” (DVC Inquirer/ Mark Lindahl)

Sophia Yray, 19, sociology.

“I work at 6. Get that money.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Sophia Bayatmakon, 20, economics.

“My boyfriend and I are going to dinner and he got tickets for Bon Jovi.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Ellie Ralston, 19, legal studies and Marcella Pittam, 18, pre-nursing.

“Go to the movies.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Oksana Barnes, 43, psychology.

“I hope my husband will surprise me.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Sulyn Arroyo, 28, dental hygiene.

“Cooking dinner at home.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Sufi Salati, 19, political science.

“Making dinner for my boyfriend.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Fiona Davis, 17, English.

“Literally nothing, maybe watching a romantic movie if I have the chance but I have a paper due.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Christina Cage, 19, music industry studies.

“It’s my birthday. I’m gonna go out to eat at Sushirrito.” (DVC Inquirer/Mark Lindahl)

Marcos Bernardo, 20, mathematics.

“Buy my mom some flowers.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)

Vianca Jimenez, 18, creative writing.

“I have to go to work.” (DVC Inquirer/Isaac Norman)