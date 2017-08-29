DVC’s New Tune

Students gather around the piano in The Commons in Pleasant HIll on August 17.





A new song is in the air this fall semester at Diablo Valley College, and it’s in the form of a piano. Students can make their way to the quad and play a solo piece to serenade the campus or come together with a group of friends and create their own unique piece of music.

The visionary behind the piano idea was Bret Peppo, the choir director at DVC. Peppo recalls initially putting forth the idea a couple years back and is glad to see that the piano is making an impact not just on the music department, but on the entire school community. “It’s hard to find community at a community college,” Peppo said, explaining why this piano was such a necessity for the school. He said that because DVC is made up of commuters it can be difficult to feel a sense of community.

The piano adds a sense of character to the quad, and offers a opportunity for students to bond.

“I really think it’s a good thing for us DVC students. I can play it while I wait for my next class,” illustration major Carla Corelia said. “It’s interesting to hear the different styles of music everyone plays.”

The piano was donated by Rich Cappell, a former DVC music major who fell in love with the program during his time here, and continued to give support long after his departure.

The department offers three different AA’s in music. As well as seven full-time and numerous part-time professors offering their expertise to those who want to learn.

Bruce Cook, co-chair of the department, said, “That piano is the heart of what we do here.”

Cook believes the piano will encourage more students to get involved with the music program.

Peppo says another goal behind the piano is that it will generate more of a social media buzz towards the music department. “I wish more people would tag it.”

Head down to the quad and join in the rhythm moving through DVC, and if you post pictures with friends and other campus peers in action at the piano make sure to add the hashtag #DVCMusic.