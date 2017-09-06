Counterfeit makeup plagues customers





Imagine waiting for your newest beauty product to arrive but when it does, the product itself is not actual makeup. Imagine that the makeup is made with harmful chemicals such as glue, gasoline and other toxins.

For many consumers, this horrific nightmare has become their reality.

It can be a debate within consumers heads on wether or not to invest their well earned money on such a lavish price tag.

When the new beauty product comes with a hefty price tag, consumers can look elsewhere for the same product just at a discounted price. However, Just because the consumers got the product for a discounted price doesn’t mean that they cannot be fooled with a fake product.

While customers wait with bated breath for the new makeup product that they got for a discounted price to arrive, the manufacturers of the product are sucking up money for selling cheap, counterfeit makeup.

When the makeup product arrives in the exact same packaging as the original, but the makeup itself is made with different ingredients than the original ingredients the product is counterfeit. Not only are consumers paying for a fake beauty product, they are putting their bodies in danger with toxins and chemicals.

Counterfeit knockoffs don’t only plague smaller makeup brands, but bigger luxury brands as well. Some of the big-name makeup brands that are getting their products copied are Nars, Too Faced, Urban Decay and Kylie Cosmetics, just to name a few.

When customers received their Kylie Jenner Lip Kits from websites that are selling them for a discounted price, they sent the reality star an abundance of tweets expressing their frustrations with the product.

Many people tweeted her that the lip liners and liquid lipsticks smelled like gasoline and that their lips were sticking together as if there was glue in the product.

Jenner responded by tweeted out a warning to her 22.5 million Twitter followers.

Hey guys when you search my makeup on google. A FAKE website put an add up to try and trick u guys. pic.twitter.com/W95pODJF7j — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 22, 2017

Kylie Cosmetics is one of the many brands to call out these websites.

When it comes to detecting counterfeit makeup from the real deal when purchasing it online, it can be anything from a couple of extra letters or the word outlet right before .com.

If consumers are unsure about whether or not a product is the real deal, they should reach out to customer service to confirm.

In today’s society, most beauty companies have some social media presence. Consumers can check to see if companies are verified, and most put their website and information in their bios.

Awareness before purchasing a beauty product is very important because most of the manufactures who are creating these counterfeit products will go to great lengths to make it look like the original.

It is most important for consumers to be aware of exactly where it is that they are purchasing these products from because they may be feeding their money to a monster that wants to sell their customers fraud, fake and dangerous products.